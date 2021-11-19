CAPITAL RUNDOWN: Skubick talks the state of COVID-19 in MI and the infrastructure bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s no shortage of Michigan political news for you and our Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick and the Rundown’s Kiyerra Lake take a deeper dive into what’s happening on the COVID-19 front in our state and how the massive infrastructure bill will impact Michigan.

In terms of COVID-19 cases, Michigan is not doing too well.

“The state of Michigan is number one in a category. We do not want to be number one in, and that is basically the average number of cases today in Michigan hovering around 7,300. That’s not per week. That’s not per month. That’s per day, that’s the highest number it’s ever been during this pandemic. And it shows no signs of letting up,” said Skubick.

Lake and Skubick talk about hospital shortages around the state, what the pandemic was like this time last year in mid-Michigan.

Skubick also touched on the $10 billion infrastructure package.

“It was $10 billion in this infrastructure package and about $5 billion left over from last year that the legislature is still is not spent. Now, there are many needs out there that are immediate,” stated Skubick.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.