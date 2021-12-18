CAPITAL RUNDOWN: Slotkin discusses gun safety bill, what it means for gun-owners

OXFORD, Mich. (WLNS) — The small town of Oxford and surrounding communities are entering the week of Christmas with heavy hearts this year after a 15-year-old student allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School.

The shooting happened in Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s district.

Slotkin has spent more time in her district as of late due to the small-town tragedy.

Slotkin plans to introduce legislation in D.C. that she says will help prevent a similar incident in the future.

The bill would require parents to keep their guns in a secure location, away from their children,

“I worked on a lot of things and this has gotta be one of the worst I’ve ever seen. I did three tours in Iraq. There’s just something horrible about kids killing kids,” said Slotkin.

The Safe Guns, Safe Kids Act would, according to Slotkin:

Require gun owners to safely secure their firearm when a child could access the firearm

Mandate up to five years of prison time if a child obtains the gun and injures themselves, others or uses the gun to commit a crime.

Slotkin additionally cites that Michigan has no laws in place that hold parents accountable if a child commits a crime with their parent’s weapon.

“I’ve tried to respond to a community that is in deep deep pain,” stated Slotkin.