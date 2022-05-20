LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It was another big week of politics in Michigan this week, and as always the Capital Rundown has you covered.

Michigan Republicans are pushing a huge tax cut, but is Governor Gretchen Whitmer okay with it?

Plus, are we headed into another wave of COVID-19?

Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks it all down for us.

In addition, United States Representative Tim Walberg is running to keep his seat, but in a new district, the 5th District. He talks about the top priorities he sees for his next term in this week’s show.

We continue our look at the race for Michigan’s newly drawn 5th Congressional District by catching up with Democrat Bart Goldberg, who is running against Walberg.

And following years of mass shootings, including the one last week in Buffalo, New York, many lawmakers believe there’s a need for an active shooter alert system nation-wide.

Our Washington correspondent Basil John reports on how this amber alert like system could help communities and people stay safe.

And lastly, Title 42 is set to expire on Monday, setting up the potential of an influx of migrants at our country’s southern border.

The Biden administration has spent the past month preparing for the moment the pandemic-era public health policy would lift.

But as our Washington correspondent Anna Wiernicki explains, Republicans fear the president’s plan won’t be enough.

