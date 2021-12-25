CAPITAL RUNDOWN: U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow plans for 2022, clean energy, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, helping the economy move forward in the new year is a major focus.

Producing items in the United States will give the country a better opportunity to bring down costs, the Congresswoman says.

Another place to look for change next year? Electric vehicle manufacturing efforts.

“I’m leading the effort to have more robust consumer credit to support people getting into EVs. This year I was the co-author of the bills that are funding the charging stations that we need, but we also have got to make sure that the parts that those EVs need and that other manufacturing components need are made in America,” said Stabenow.

Helping people get back into the workforce is another place Stabenow plans to put her efforts towards.

“I’m going to be laser-focused on how we do that and how we support people to be able to get back into the workforce safely, whether it’s lowering childcare costs, whether it’s workforce development, other opportunities for folks to be able to juggle what’s happened in the pandemic and be able to get back to work like I know they want to do,” continued Stabenow.

Though Stabenow plans to make things change in America, her predominant focus is the Great Lakes state.