LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan Senator Gary Peters wants to avoid another issue like the semi-conductor shortage experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Peters held a Commerce Committee field hearing in Detroit where he discussed efforts to produce semi-conductor technology in the U.S. The hearing highlighted various ways Congress can help support American innovation for the emerging electric and self-driving car industries.

Peters says the goal is to deliver economic, environmental, and safety benefits for Americans.

“Not only will electric vehicles help save our planet by combating climate change,” said Peters. “They will also reduce our dependence on foreign energy sources and protect Americans from unpredictable gas prices.”

Peters has led efforts to deal with the ongoing semi-conductor shortage on various fronts, from production to shipping.