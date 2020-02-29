Capital Rundown Web Extra: Foreign policy challenges for a president from a Cabinet-level view

The race for the White House continues to heat up as Super Tuesday and the Michigan Primary near.

In this week’s edition of the 6 News “Capital Rundown” a former Cabinet member is talking 2020 and the challenges facing the person voters pick to be president in November.

They’re also focusing on global hot spots and what can be done to contain them.

That’s all in the Web Extra video above.

The 6 News “Capital Rundown” airs Saturday and Sunday mornings at 7:30 a.m. on WLAJ-53 and Sunday morning at 5:30 a.m. on WLNS-TV 6.