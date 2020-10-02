Capital Rundown Web Extra: Full Interview with the U.S. Secretary of Energy

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– The Capital Rundown got an exclusive one-one-one interview this week with U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette as he stopped on the campus of MSU.

He says the U.S. is now the world’s leader in oil and gas production and says that’s a title we can’t stand to lose as we head into the future.

According to Brouillette, the future of energy in America is diverse and will be made up of multiple sources from nuclear, electric to fossil fuels and when it comes to coal specifically, he says there could be a surprising outcome of it’s role.

