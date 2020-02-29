Capital Rundown Web Extra: Lawmakers back in DC after break, anti-lynching and vaping bills in the spotlight

After a break from session, it’s been a busy week for lawmakers in Washington DC .

Even though you might think this law was already on the books, lynching is only now a Federal hate crime. The anti-lynching bill was passed out of the House this week.

The House also voted to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products.

Those topics, and Edication Secretary Betsy DeVos defends President Trump’s education budget cuts, are in the 6 News “Capital Rundown” Web Extra above.