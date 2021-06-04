Capital Rundown: What’s going on in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – White House staff are set to return next month between July 6 and July 23. Those working in the executive office of the President will return at a later date, and employees with special circumstances may work from home for the time being.

The United States is planning to boost COVID-19 vaccine sharing with other nations. As cases drop across the country, 75% of excess vaccine doses will be shared through the United Nations-backed Covax vaccine sharing program. Biden’s White House says they plan to donate over 80 million doses this month alone.

Infrastructure is the biggest topic in Washington, said 6 News Washington correspondent Reshad Hudson. Republicans are pushing a $928 billion dollar plan, whereas the President is backing a $1.7 trillion dollar plan.

The Republican plan consists of mostly “core” infrastructure such as roads and bridges, whereas Biden’s plan allocates things to what the GOP calls “human infrastructure,” such as high-speed internet.

Biden has also proposed raising taxes on corporations and citizens who make more than $400,000 a year, but Republicans completely oppose the suggestion.

Vice President Kamala Harris is leading the Democrats’ effort on voting right protections. Currently, two major voting rights bills are in Congress. The John Lewis Voting Rights act focuses on pre-clearance and reinstates voting rights laws that the Supreme Court shot down a few years ago. The For the People Act focuses on general, broad voting rights and reforming campaign finance.

The President is calling for a “month of action” regarding vaccines as the goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4 looms closer. He is dispatching the First Lady and Vice President to the Midwest and South to encourage vaccinations and educate citizens.