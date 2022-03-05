LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It was a monumental week in Washington, with the State of the Union speech, as well as the war in Ukraine.

For President Joe Biden, it was his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, touching on th issues going on in Ukraine.

In addition to addressing the foreign crisis, the POTUS talked about his goals for the American people.

“He tried to highlight some of what he believes are his wins, combating the pandemic, also passing his bipartisan infrastructure package and trying to lay out his vision when it comes to his economic package,” said Washington Correspondent Raquel Martin.

For some, discussing prescription drug prices and childcare costs wasn’t satisfactory, but the President is still insisting that he wants to move forward and get his legislative agenda passed.

As for what officials are saying about the war in Ukraine, it seems like Biden is pushing for Congress to pass a massive aid package for Ukraine.

According to Martin, Republicans are wanting to include more weaponry in the package, due to the fact that Russian aggression is escalating every day.