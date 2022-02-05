CAPITAL RUNDOWN: What’s happening in D.C. this week?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — President Biden is discussing potential Supreme Court Justice nominees with senators, including minority leader Mitch McConnell.

The president said he wants the advice of senators, along with their consent, echoing the language of the Constitution.

“So right now, things aren’t looking as if this could be a bi-partisan effort, but this a potential nominee on the court,” said Washington correspondent Raquel Martin. “But of course, we are a long way from this process rolling out.”

The POTUS is hoping to have a nominee named by the end of the month.

“We also know he has made it clear and it is promising that it will be a Black woman,” continued Martin.

Also in talks at the nation’s Capitol is a new effort from the Department of Transportation to prevent traffic crashes.

“So now with this bipartisan infrastructure package, they have billions of dollars to try and fix roads and try and fix some of the problems causing this. One of the major factors, of course, is speed, which is why they are creating a grant for local cities and also states take advantage of where they can solve feed cameras.”

