Capital Rundown: When exactly will the Biden agenda be finalized?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After weeks of negotiations, President Biden unveiled a new framework for his Build Back Better ocial spending and climate bill.

Before traveling to Rome Thursday, he visited Capitol Hill, hoping to break an impasse among Democrats.

The Rundown’s Kalie Marantette and ABC Political Director Rick Klein break it down.

President Joe Biden delayed his European trip to give one more pitch to house Democrats, to pass his huge bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The President spoke during a press conference yesterday and unveiled some of the details of this $1.75 trillion spending plan.

Biden is now starting to talk about the benefits when it comes to clean energy technology, electric vehicles, rail transit, as well as some of the what’s called human street- human infrastructure by this administration, additional support for families and there’s so much in this bill that it’s hard for even Democrats to unpack.



According to Klein, deadlines are all self-imposed. While there’s a big push to try to get it done, but Klein doesn’t the details having filled in enough.

You can watch the full interview with Klein in the video player above.

