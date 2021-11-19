CAPITAL RUNDOWN: White House Climate Advisor talks the infrastructure bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Before the President stopped in Michigan this week, he signed the massive bipartisan infrastructure bill in D.C.

Along with fueling electric vehicle infrastructure, the $1.2 trillion dollar measure funds the repair of the nation’s aging ports, roads and public transit.

The legislation invests in clean drinking water and expanded broadband access.

To learn more about the newly passed legislation, the Capital Rundown caught up with White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy to learn more.

McCarthy said the newly passed legislation is about a transition to a clean energy economy.

“This is about electric buses. This is about moving our rail system forward. Again, this is about investing at the community level to make sure that we’re getting at those levels,” said McCarthy.

PFAS chemicals are also on the itinerary to be addressed, especially with Michigan being an epicenter of manufacturing.

“Everywhere in the United States, cleaning up PFAS chemicals, which I think every state now has a challenge with. Looking at how we make sure that we don’t just get at households and correct their problems but also schools and childcare centers, and cleaning up all that legacy pollution, which Michigan knows well because it’s been the center of manufacturing,” continued McCarthy.

For McCarthy, and her work in climate action, this is a major win.

“So this is a game-changer in every sector, for the work that I do on climate, it’s a yahoo moment.”

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.