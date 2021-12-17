Capital Rundown: White House COVID taskforce discusses Omicron variant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More cases of the omicron variant are popping up in the United States, including right here in Michigan.

Last week, state health officials confirmed the first case in Kent County.

“There’s still more information we’re learning every day, but [omicron is] certainly a cause for concern. The president said since day one, after hearing about this in large part, because of the number of mutations, the location of the mutations, the fact that it can potentially lead to more transmissibility and what we’re seeing in real life in countries all over the world is that it does seem to be moving pretty quickly,” said White House COVID-19 taskforce member Dr. Cameron Webb.

Webb says that Omicron has the possibility of taking over Delta as the dominant COVID-19 variant.

“People need to be protected, need to be vaccinated, and if eligible need to be boosted,” Webb said.

What is this administration doing to make sure that other developing nations get their hands on vaccine to slow other variants from coming to the states?

“Well, we’ve certainly shipped a lot of vaccines all over the world. At this point we’re north of 300 million doses we’ve shipped around the world,” Webb said.

