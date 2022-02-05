CAPITAL RUNDOWN: White House Dep. Secretary of Commerce talks the America COMPETES Act

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Legislation that was just passed by Congress aims to improve a problem crushing the auto industry right now- a shortage of semiconductor chips.

A semiconductor chip is a small part that is necessary to power critical driving functions in modern cars.

The America COMPETES Act would allocate $52 billion towards increasing semiconductor production in the U.S., including $2 billion for semiconductors specific to the auto industry.

Dep. Secretary of Commerce Don Graves talks about why the bill is of importance to the U.S. economy.

“We are absolutely certain that if we don’t get this legislation passed this bipartisan legislation if we don’t get it passed, it’s going to have a really negative impact on the overall economy,” said Graves.

Currently, the U.S. doesn’t have a large stake in the global semiconductor chip market.

“But today we only produce 12% of chips globally and 0% of the advanced chips that are absolutely critical for things like electric vehicles,” continued Graves.

Since speaking with Graves, the America COMPETES Act passed the House and had already passed the Senate.

With recent GM announcements of new electric vehicle plants in Michigan, Graves says that the conversations with Michigan-based auto-manufacturers are non-stop.

“We need to get this legislation passed because that’s going to give us the ability to make sure that the auto companies and all of the supply chain has the chips that they need,” said Graves.

The legislation is aiming to help repair the American supply chain, which is still feeling the effects of the pandemic nearly two years later.