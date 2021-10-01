Capital Rundown: Whitmer ‘not as concerned’ about new Ford plant not coming to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick spoke to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and she says she’s “not as concerned” as everyone else regarding Ford’s choice to move their new plant down south instead of in Michigan.

According to Whitmer, Michigan never even had a shot at it.

Whitmer’s critics have taken this as a chance to attack her for her perceived failure to bring jobs to Michigan.

One of the reasons Michigan was passed on was due to our electrical rates, reports Skubick, as electrical costs are significantly cheaper in the South. Those pennies add up.

