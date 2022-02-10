LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Thirteen GOP candidates filed their Governor fundraising numbers.

Originally, James Craig was the frontrunner, but current fundraising numbers paint a different picture. Craig overspent. His total amount raised so far is $2 million. This was originally supposed to be the GOP’s first choice, establishment candidate, but it seems the establishment hasn’t opened its checkbook for Craig.

Kevin Rinke is one of those candidates that’s overtaken Craig by also pulling in around $2 million.

Perry Johnson, a businessman from Oakland has spent $1.5 million on a campaign ad that will air during the Super Bowl.

Looking purely at the numbers, these two candidates have overtaken Craig.

Now, that doesn’t mean Craig is out of the race, but he’s no longer the favorite.