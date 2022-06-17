WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Lawmakers could be just days away from a landmark agreement on gun control.

The agreement got a boost this week when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he might be on board.

Ten other Republican senators have already backed the agreement’s framework, which boosts mental health and school safety funding, enhances background checks for gun buyers under 21 and provides financial incentives for states to pass red flag laws that would remove guns from people who could be dangerous.

Democrats and Republican negotiators are currently drafting the legislation and hope to have it finished within a week.

They aim to hold a vote before the 4th of July recess.

Senator Gary Peters is on board, saying that failure is not an option.

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin also expressed support for the bill, but said it didn’t do everything she wanted, but that it was a step in the right direction.

The Capital Rundown contacted four Michigan Republican Congressmen for their thoughts, none of which responded.