LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The race to represent Michigan’s 7th district is on, and it’s looking like it’s going to be a dog fight.

Republican State Senator Tom Barrett is running against incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

The Capital Rundown caught up with both candidates for the show this week.

Slotkin is re-running for her seat, but in a new district.

She said she is running to try and help families with direct issues that are facing them daily.

“Salaries are not rising as fast,” Slotkin said. “And so how do we take some of those costs down or off the table? For me, the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs are still way too high. Prescription drugs, I call it a white glove racket, it is a way of gouging people, particularly people like diabetics, drugs that they depend on to live.”

You can watch the whole interview in the video player above.