DEBATE: Lansing mayoral candidates face off on the Capital Rundown

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The race to be the mayor of Michigan’s capital city is on.

Current Lansing mayor Andy Schor faces a challenge from five others for his spot ahead of the state primary election on Aug. 3.

You can watch the start of our special series of conversations with the candidates in the video above.

Current mayor Andy Schor faces off against council members Kathy Dunbar and Patricia Spitzley with “The Rundown’s” Lauren Thompson moderating.

Next week, two more candidates will face off on The Capital Rundown. Stay tuned for that debate.