LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the first time in 38 years, Democrats think they have a very good chance of taking control of the Michigan Senate.

Democrats have 16 votes and they need 19 to gain control of the Senate.

Lawmaker Winnie Brinks was asked if they are near the 19 vote number.

“I’m feeling incredibly confident,” said Brinks. “We have strong candidates.”

Senator Brinks thinks the final number could be 22 or 23.

The lawmaker said her confidence is based on Donald Trump hurting some of the GOP candidates in closely contested races.

Brinks also thinks Democrats will flock to the polls to vote on the legalized abortion ballot proposal and then vote for Democratic candidates for Senate.

She feels the new senate voting districts are more competitive than ever and they are raising record levels of money.

However, pollster Steve Mitchell has studied the new districts and he comes to a different conclusion.

“I talked to the Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and the presumed new Senate GOP leader Aric Nesbitt and they are both feeling very confident,” said Mitchell.

Obviously, both can’t be right and the voters will ultimately determine who is.