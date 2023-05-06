LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Democrats in the Michigan Legislature are faring better than their Republican counterparts in recent EPIC-MRA polls surveying Michiganders on politics.

But how do they feel about the job President Joe Biden is doing?

According to the polls, the numbers are almost two to one against him. Only a third of those asked gave President Biden a positive rating.

That poll, and several other big headlines in Michigan political news, is discussed in-depth in this week’s full Capital Rundown broadcast.

Also in the show, 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick chats with Congressman Jim Clyburn, one of the national co-chairs for the Biden campaign.

Skubick talks with Clyburn about what he expects to see in 2024.

You can watch the full Capital Rundown in the video player above.