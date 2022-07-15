LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –The early part of summer is flying by, and with it being an election year, that means it’s almost primary season.

It’s been a crazy race that has included numerous candidates being thrown off the ballot, but soon people will know which Republican candidate will face Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

With primary day quickly approaching, the Capital Rundown sat down with gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon to talk about her priorities if she is elected governor.

Plus, we talk about two huge petition drives this week that Democrats went above and beyond on to make sure they had the requisite amount of signatures.

We also hear about a possible primary shake up, the Jan. 6 hearings this week, and so much more.

So be sure to check out the full show at the top of the page.