LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the wake of numerous mass shootings over the last few weeks, calls for gun control are dominating the sphere of politics.

Actor Matthew McConaughey spoke at the White House, calling for gun control.

He shared emotional stories regarding the victims of the Uvalde shooting.

“Maite wore green high top converse with a heart she had hand-drawn on the right toe because they represented her love of nature. Camila’s got these shoes. Can you show these shoes, please? Wore these every day. Green converse with a heart on the right toe. These are the same green converse on her feet that turned out to be the only clear evidence that could identify her after the shooting. How about that?” the actor said in regards to one of the victims of the Uvalde shooting.

President Biden met with families of Uvalde victims, and the House passed a slew of gun control bills, including one authored by Elissa Slotkin.

