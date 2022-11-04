LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Election season is here, but we’re still a few days away from voters making their decision after months of candidate campaigning.

However, voters aren’t the only ones scrambling.

Candidates are traveling around the state, near and far, trying to gather last second votes.

This includes the candidates in the governor’s race, incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her challenger Tudor Dixon.

The governor spent some time in the Capital City this week, while Dixon was over in Grand Rapids.

Whitmer touted her record over the past four years, including the state’s progress in education, roads and public safety.

Meanwhile, Dixon continued to discuss how far the education system has dropped, while saying enough roads haven’t been fixed.

In this week’s episode of the Capital Rundown, we discuss everything you need to know before the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

That includes the latest poll information, thoughts from our Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick, and much more.

All that and more on this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown.