Hutchinson and Huber square off in Lansing mayoral debate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our conversation with the candidates for Lansing mayor continued this weekend as the Capital Rundown spoke with Melissa Huber and Larry Hutchinson.
In part one of the debate, the two candidates weigh in on the recent rise in crime across the capital region.
In part two, the candidates jump into the future of Lansing through the eyes of Huber and Hutchinson.
They give their vision of the city of Lansing and share why they think they’re the best person to get the job done.
You can watch both part one and part two of the debates ahead of the Aug. 3 primaries in the video above.