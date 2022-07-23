LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Rundown got the opportunity to talk to Kristina Karamo about what she would do if elected for Secretary of State.

According to Karamo, she’s motivated “because the people of Michigan are tired of an election system that is full of corruption and errors and problems.”

Karamo said “people controlling the election system is the only way we maintain control of our government.”

When asked about voter IDs, Karamo was all for it.

Want to know why? Watch the video in the player above.