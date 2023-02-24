In this week’s Capital Rundown show, the Jan. 6 United States Capitol riot is revisited, as another participant receives significant jailtime.

A Texas man was sentenced to 36 months in prison for charges related to his involvement in the riot.

There is also a report on a seven-month investigation into former President Donald Trump and his associates attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

We also learn about Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech billionaire hoping to get the GOP nomination for president. He says the U.S. is dealing with a “national identity crisis” caused by “left-wing ideology.”

Kristina Karamo, who has yet to concede her loss in last year’s Michigan Secretary of State race, is now leader of the Michigan GOP, winning support from her party over Matthew DePerno.

Karamo received a nod of approval from Trump on social media.

Also discussed is a bill introduced by lawmakers that would ban guns at polling places, and one introduced by a Republican that would regulate “explicit material” in public libraries.