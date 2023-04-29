LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Marianne Williamson, a potential Democratic candidate for president, sat down with 6 News to discuss why she’s running for the nation’s top office.

Williamson made an appearance at Michigan State University on Monday to talk with students but before her event on campus, she sat down with 6 News anchor and reporter Chivon Kloepfer to discuss her push for the presidency in this week’s Capital Rundown.

She’ll have to secure the nomination running against President Joe Biden, who announced on Tuesday that he will be seeking reelection.

Also in the Capital Rundown, Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks down new legislation that would extend the statute of limitations of reporting sexual assault, and how the debate over school budgets is heating up.

Skubick also has the scoop on whether former Republican Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is planning to make a run for a seat in the United States Senate.

To check out all of these great 6 News Capital Rundown stories, click the video player above.