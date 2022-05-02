LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 2022 governor’s race is right around the corner, and a number of Republicans are challenging Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who already announced she is running for re-election.

This week, The Capital Rundown caught up with one of those candidates, Donna Brandenburg.

She’s a business owner who’s never held office before, but she said she’s motivated by what she sees as mishandling at all levels of the state, and believes she’s the one to turn Michigan around.

“People have to have their own choices, whether they want to have masks, they don’t want to have masks, whether they would like to have vaccines or not, that’s an individual basis and should never be mandated by a government, period. That was a gross and egregious violation of rights,” she told The Rundown.

