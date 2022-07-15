LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Since the 1970’s, the presidential selection process has started with the Iowa caucuses, but that could change, at least for Democratic voters.

It’s a campaign trail that winds through the state fair, rural farmland, and of course, caucus night. But after 2020’s caucus chaos, the Democratic National Committee is considering shaking up the schedule.

Currently 16 states plus Puerto Rico are vying for the honor, with state officials traveling to Washington D.C. to make their pitches before the DNC’s rules and bylaws committee.

Natalie Brand joined the Capital Rundown this week to talk about a potential change to the primary season lineup, and why the Great Lakes state could move to the front of the line.