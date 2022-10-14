LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Michigan Republican Representative Shane Hernandez is running alongside Tudor Dixon as her lieutenant governor in this year’s gubernatorial race.

Hernandez spoke with 6 News about the issues hot on the people’s mind, and why he and Dixon deserve their vote instead of the incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

He said he is “very concerned” about the direction Michigan is heading, citing his worries about the crime rate and education system.

“I have two daughters; Tudor has four daughters. We had talked a few times leading up to this, and I think both of us are really concerned where we’re headed economically with education; with crime,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said he wishes to curtail government spending by working with the Senate and the House to create a more fiscally robust statewide budget.

He said he considers himself to be a small-town Michigander, citing his background in commercial architecture and construction.

“I’m a kind of a blue-collar guy that I think really connects with the average person in the state of Michigan,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez challenged incumbent Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist to a debate and accused him of making violations in a property deal with the city of Detroit.

So far, that debate has not been scheduled.