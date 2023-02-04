LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Overwhelmed by the recent flurry of political news? Don’t be. This week’s Capital Rundown breaks down all the major headlines.

History was made when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 13, moving Michigan closer to the front of the line in the nationwide presidential primary process.

Starting next year, Michigan’s primary will be on Feb. 27.

One of the biggest tasks Congress is tackling this year is passing a massive farm bill. The farm bill is renewed every five years, and includes vital resources that help farmers provide food for the nation.

Lawmakers met Wednesday in the first of a series of discussions that will be held before a bill can be finalized. A new farm bill package must be passed before the current one expires in September.

Members of Michigan’s Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety Committees met to hear testimony on why some feel that the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act should include protections for the LGBTQ+ community.

Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick details the Democrats’ new plan for inflation relief, which includes checks for taxpayers and tax cuts for families and retirees.

