LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week’s Capital Rundown features a look into the new candidates emerging to fill the seat being left by retiring U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

One of these new contenders in the Democratic primary race is television actor Hill Harper. Another is former Democratic State Rep. Leslie Love, who represented Detroit for six years in the Michigan Legislature.

6 News anchor Kiyerra Lake talked with Love to find out why she’s entering the race.

We also speak with another candidate looking to fill Stabenow’s Senate seat, Pamela Pugh, who is the president of the Michigan Board of Education.

Also in the show is Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick’s conversation with 6 News’ Jorma Duran about Harper’s potential campaign and a look at how tempers flared at a recent Michigan GOP meeting.

You can get an in-depth look at all of these stories and more, by watching the full Capital Rundown broadcast in the video player above.

