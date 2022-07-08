EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — From record inflation, high gas prices, abortion, and the congressional hearings into the Capitol unrest on Jan. 6, there’s no shortage of contentious issues in the run-up to the mid-term elections this fall.

So what matters most to voters?

Interim Chair of the Department of Political Science at Michigan State University Cory Smidt has a few thoughts on the upcoming November election.

According to Smidt, there is no way to distract people from the economy. In addition to high gas prices, people can expect to see higher gas prices in grocery stores, and that’s where Americans will notice more economic impacts.

“That being the way it is, we would expect the Republicans to benefit,” said Smidt.

Smidt says that redistricting is more likely to benefit Republicans right now, especially for swing voters or “disaffected Democrats” who are facing the impacts of the economy.

With the recent Roe v. Wade overturning, Smidt says that only a small number of people consider it “very important.”