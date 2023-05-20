In this week’s Capital Rundown, you’ll learn more about the candidates that have declared their intentions to run for the Senate seat in Michigan that will be left vacant after U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow finishes her final term.

On the Democratic side there’s former state lawmaker Leslie Love, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Zack Burns, a civil rights and business leader from Dearborn.

For the GOP there are candidates Nikki Snyder, a nurse and member of the State Board of Education, and businessman Michael Hoover, who has roots in Jackson County.

Also in the Capital Rundown, further updates on the ongoing debt ceiling dilemma on Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden has stated that he will not let the United States default on its debts.

Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick also tells us more about a new third party gaining some traction in Michigan politics.

Watch the entire Capital Rundown show in the video player above.