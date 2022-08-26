CAPITAL RUNDOWN FULL SHOW ⬇️

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been back to back big weekends for Michigan politics.

The Michigan Republican party is meeting this weekend for its nominating convention, which could bring fireworks.

On this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown, we recap the Michigan Democratic Convention, where the four incumbent candidates didn’t have much to worry about.

Plus, we discuss the attempts for the lieutenant governor position, even after Tudor Dixon made her choice of Shane Hernandez.

And a new poll has outlined how the races are looking here in the Mitten state. Governor Gretchen Whitmer holds a fairly large early lead over Dixon, while the attorney general and secretary of state races are much closer.

The Rundown also sits down with State Rep. Tom Barrett, who is running against current Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

