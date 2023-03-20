LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A ballot proposal to cut into the number of animal abuse crimes in the state is set to launch next month and if successful, Michiganders will be able to create an animal abuse state registry in 2024.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson wants a statewide petition drive that would take animal ownership rights away from anyone who has been convicted of a misdemeanor or felony that involves animal abuse, neglect or torture.

Currently, a person in the state can be an abuser and then come to a different shelter in Michigan to get more helpless animals, and the adoption agency or pet store owner is limited in the ways that they can evaluate an individual’s background.

“These people have to use Google or Facebook to do their background checks. Now, we’ll be able to check and be held accountable,” said Swanson. “So now animals can’t be given or adopted by people that have abuse shown [in their history].

While the proposed animal abuser state registry will not directly stop that, Sheriff Swanson believes that it will be a deterrent.

The petition launch is set for April 11, with a projected $9 million bankroll to help get signatures to place the proposal on the November 2024 ballot.