LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been another hectic week of Michigan politics as the state adapts to the changes made in the House and Senate during the big midterm election earlier this months.

In this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick hosts a conversation with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the two discuss the current state of Michigan politics, and Gov. Whitmer muses about a possible run for the White House.

The big news that former President Donald Trump will be running in 2024 is also discussed, including the incendiary comments Trump made about former Vice President Mike Pence.

Other big national news includes Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she will be stepping down from her leadership position, causing a major shakeup of power dynamics in the Democrat party.

All of these hot topics and more are covered in this week’s Capital Rundown. You don’t want to miss it!

