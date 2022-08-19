LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been another crazy week of politics here in Michigan, with massive implications for abortion access in the state and much more.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham issued a preliminary injunction blocking the state’s 1931 abortion law indefinitely.

Plus, Friday is the deadline for Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon to officially submit a running mate. That means we will soon know Dixon’s Lieutenant Governor.

Speaking of the governor’s race, things are already starting to heat up. Dixon and current governor Gretchen Whitmer have already had a back and forth, with Dixon saying Whitmer did too-little-too-late with school supplies.

In addition, The Rundown caught up with Bart Goldberg, who is running against Rep. Tim Walberg in Michigan’s 5th District.

On this week’s show, we also discuss the big national stories. We talk about the Inflation Reduction Act being signed, plus the latest on the drama at Mar-a-Lago.

