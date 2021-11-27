Skubick talks the latest in MI politics this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With COVID-19 cases in Michigan on the rise, and a new face being added to the Michigan Governor’s race, Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick has the latest.

Kevin Rinky has become the latest candidate to join the Republican primary in Michigan’s 2022 gubernatorial race. That puts the number of Republicans seeking to oust Governor Gretchen Whitmer at 12.

“Kevin Rinky comes from a long line of car dealers down in the McComb County area in Southeast Michigan. Now he is what we call in the business, a self funder, which means he has a huge checkbook and he’s willing to deposit 10 million dollars into a race for governor. Which automatically makes him the frontrunner in money raised to run for governor.” said Skubick.

“The entrance of Rinky into this race right now changes the whole dynamic,” according to Skubick

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Michigan, Skubick says that he sees no restrictions being put in place by Governor Whitmer, despite critics wanting to see a more aggressive governor.



“The governor continues to stay the course and new mandates on mandatory vaccines or mandatory masks or stuff like that are not going to likely come from her office anytime soon,” said Skubick.

In Lansing, lawmakers continue to discuss the possibility of removing lead pipes across Michigan using federal funding. Governor Whitmer signed an executive directive in October which set up a deadline to replace lead service lines in Benton Harbor within 18 months.

“If the governor’s going to meet that self-imposed deadline of 18 months to get all of the lead out in Benton Harbor, they’re going to have to get going pretty quickly on that,” said Skubick.

In addition to the replacement of lead pipes, the state continues to face water quality concerns.

“It’s the PFAS, and it’s all the other water contamination problems that we have in Michigan,” continued Skubick.

The likelihood of federal funding going towards Benton Harbor continues to be a struggle for the Whitmer Administration, as Republicans seem unlikely to sign off on the spending plan before 2022.

“The legislature under GOP control probably will not get around to sending those checks until sometime next year, unless that changes between now and then,” according to Skubick

You can watch the interview in it’s entirety in the playhead above.