LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tim Skubick is giving his take on politics among Republicans and inflation this week.

Though inflation is taking a toll on Americans, it may be able to help out Michigan schools.

“As a result of more sales tax being collected all across the spectrum, the state government is now bringing in more money than it anticipated. What they do is every month they make a guess at how much revenue is coming in,” said Skubick.

According to Skubick, in June, the state collected $1 billion in sales tax.

“We’re paying more for the stuff we’re buying, but the state is benefiting,” said Skubick.

Meanwhile, in the race for governor, former President Donald Trump is endorsing eight candidates for the Michigan House.

Additionally, the DeVos family is funding seven of those candidates.

Both Trump and the DeVos clan are putting a “lot of money” into those campaigns.

