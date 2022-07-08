LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigander Nate Silver found fame for his use of statistics and predictions, starting a website called FiveThirtyEight that gives the odds on everything from politics to sports.

The group recently put together its predictions for who will win the U.S. House, the Senate, and various governors races across the country in the November elections.

According to Nate Rakich, FiveThirtyEight predicts Republicans have an 87 out of 100 chance of taking control of the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, the Senate races look much different.

“However, the Senate is looking like much more of a toss-up right now. We only think that Republicans would win 54 out of 100 times which of course means that Democrats would win 46 out of 100 times. So essentially that’s pretty close to a 50/50 coin,” said Rakich.

So what about the numbers for the Great Lakes State?

As for the gubernatorial race, things are looking pretty good for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

FiveThirtyEight predicts that Whitmer has a 91 out of 100 chance of being re-elected. It’s still unclear who the Republicans will be nominating and if they will be able to pack a punch against Whitmer.

Meanwhile, in Michigan’s eighth congressional district, incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin is likely to run against Michigan Senator Tom Barrett. Congresswoman Slotkin has a 52 in 100 chance to win reelection.

“This is definitely going to be a race that can go either way,” said Rakich.

Want to learn more about FiveThirtyEight’s predictions? Watch the video in the player above.