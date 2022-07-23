LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Primary season is getting closer in mid-Michigan, and the Rundown is keeping you up to date with the latest.

Polls show that Tudor Dixon is leading the polls in the GOP race for governor, and candidate Kevin Rinke made an ad against Dixon’s campaign.

Speaking of the GOP race, the Wednesday debate was considered “pretty ugly” by Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick.

Candidate for Secretary of State Kristina Karamo talks about the race, and why she thinks Voter IDs should be required.

We also get an update on Jan. 6 hearings, as they focused on former President Donald Trump.

Be sure to check out the full show at the top of the page.