It was a historic week for national politics, as former President Donald Trump now faces federal charges. Trump was in a courtroom on June 13 to hear 37 charges levied against him.

In this week’s Capital Rundown, you can hear Congressman Tim Walberg’s reaction to the many headlines surrounding Trump, in which he defends the former president.

Other topics discussed in this week’s show include the bill passed by the Michigan House that would ban conversion therapy, a process where an attempt is made to try and make LGBTQ+ people “straight,” on children.

This week’s Capital Rundown also takes a look at the rally held at the Capitol by supporters of victims of traumatic car crashes fighting to ensure they receive proper medical coverage.

