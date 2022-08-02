GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Celebrations were underway in Grand Rapids on Tuesday night where the Tudor Dixon campaign touted their win in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

It was a long night of waiting and watching the results after the polls closed at 8 p.m.

6 News Reporter Josh Sanchez said the atmosphere felt like a party before the first precincts begin tallying votes.

Supporters that 6 News spoke with said they were hopeful a Dixon victory would be the result.

Earlier in the night, the first 10 percent of preciencts reported more than 40% of the votes for Dixon.

At around 9:00 p.m., the Michigan Republican Party congratulated her on Twitter.

An hour later, the Associated Press called the election for Dixon, right before the candidate came out.

“Thank you to every man and woman who volunteered, who voted and shared their story with me, who helped make this victory possible and I see so many of you out there who worked their butts off for me. Every time I look and see another face I am amazed in what we could accomplish and how many people came together,” Dixon said.

She was nearly moved to tears as she thanked her supporters.

Chair of the MIGOP Ron Weiser released a statement congratulating Dixon on her primary victory.

“A congratulations to Tudor Dixon who won a hard-fought primary race to take on Gretchen Whitmer this fall,” Weiser said.

Dixon rallied her supporters against the energy policies and COVID-19 restrictions from the Whitmer administration, polices she’s called “dangerous”.

Dixon will face off against incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer during the general election in November, which will be a tough race. 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick reported that polls show Whitmer has an 11 point lead over Trump-endorsed Dixon.