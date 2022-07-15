LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is a little more than two weeks from Aug. 2 primaries when people cast their vote in person and clerks from across Michigan will count the ballots for the GOP primary.

The results of the primary will show which Republican will face incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer this fall.

The results of a poll out this week are giving Michiganders a snapshot of that race.

The poll shows Tudor Dixon in the lead with just over a quarter of the vote, that’s 11% more than her closest competitor. Ryan Kelley is in second with 15%, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano are tied for third with 13% each and Ralph Rebandt picked up just 1%.

There’s a reason those numbers don’t add up to 100%. That’s because 33% of Republican voters say they still don’t know who they will vote for. So while Dixon has a solid lead, the race is still up for grabs.

The poll by Mitchell Research and Communication was conducted on July 7 and 8, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.75%.

Speaking of Tudor Dixon, the Rundown spoke with her about her goals if she were to win the gubernatorial election.

In terms of education, Dixon said she wants to see students ‘back on track.’

“We’re at a crucial step of getting kids back on track because in Michigan, we had students out of school longer than most other states,” said Dixon. “So what can we do to make sure that we’re not behind as you know, those literacy exams came back and we’ve got half of our third graders that are failing the literacy exams.”

Dixon also spoke about education and keeping kids safe, citing what happened in Highland Park recently, despite having gun control and “red flag laws.”

“We have a 2018 safe schools plan that hasn’t been implemented, had that it been implemented, we might have seen something different happen in the Oxford situation,” said Dixon. “We’ve got to make sure that we are focusing on our kids when they’re in school, that that school is safe.”

Dixon said she does not want to infringe on the Second Amendment, but she does want to address mental health issues.