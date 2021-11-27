U.S. Energy Secretary weighs in on lowering gas prices in the coming months

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Michigan Governor and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm weighed in on President Biden’s executive action that will release 50 million of barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“Oil prices have not been this high in seven years. And to be clear the President is prepared to use every appropriate tool to ensure that Americans have access to affordable energy today,” said Granholm.

The Department of Energy While unable to give an exact timeline, Granholm said the release of oil from the reserves should lower gas prices at the beginning of 2022 as supply and demand even out.

“The price of gasoline will come down what they project to be below $3 a gallon in early 2022 and continue to ratchet down bit by bit. What we want to do with today’s action is to bridge the gap between the high prices today,” continued Granholm.

You can watch Granholm’s full statement above.