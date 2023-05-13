LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s another big week in Michigan and national politics; this week’s Capital Rundown captures many of the major headlines.

Republicans and Democrats are battling it out over the debt ceiling on Capitol Hill in an effort to prevent a national default.

Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick discusses the potential for a third party in Michigan.

Congressman James Clyburn joins the Capital Rundown to discuss the debt ceiling and what happens during a default.

Also in the show, an interview with Vivek Ramaswamy, who hopes to beat former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

You can watch the full show in the video player above.