LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Republican Paul Junge has come out of a tough August Primary race in the 8th Congressional District and now he faces incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin in November.

The 8th Congressional District has traditionally been a Republican stronghold until Slotkin claimed victory in 2018.

Now a showdown in brewing and Junge sat down with the 6 News Capital Rundown to talk about the campaign trail ahead.

You can see the extended conversation in the video above.